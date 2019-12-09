House Judiciary Committee Hears Impeachment Evidence

The House Judiciary Committee is holding another impeachment hearing this morning as the investigation continues into President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

The hearing that will feature testimony from the top Democratic and Republican attorneys on the Intelligence and Judiciary Committees.

The intel panel has recently held five days of impeachment hearings. Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that articles of impeachment against the President will be drafted. She said Trump abused his power by pushing Ukraine to announce an investigation of Democrats while withholding U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

Also, Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s office will release a long-awaited report today on whether the FBI conducted illegal surveillance of a former Trump campaign aide.