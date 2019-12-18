House panel approves debate for impeachment vote

The House Rules committee has approved six hours of debate ahead of Wednesday’s impeachment hearing.

The measure was approved late Tuesday night by a party-line vote of nine to four who approved the legislation.

President Trump is accused of abusing his powers as president and obstruction of Congress after withholding funds from Ukraine in order to get information regarding relations of political rival, Joe Biden’s son.

The move will clear the way for the panel to debate and then vote on whether President Trump committed a crime and whether or not he should be impeached.

If the House decides to impeach President Trump, they then will decide if he should also be removed from office.