House passes $2.2 trillion stimulus package

The House has passed a stimulus bill that will aid the American economy as it attempts to deal with the effects of the coronavirus.

The package was passed by a voice vote Friday afternoon and is being rushed to the President for signing.

Both Democrats and Republicans placed party differences aside to help pass the bill in record time.

“Today we’ve all acknowledged our nation faces an economic and health emergency of historic proportions,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

The bill hopes to put $1,200 in the hands of most Americans who are now out of work or struggling in the current economic climate, bolster unemployment benefits, offer loans, grants and tax breaks to businesses, and put billions back into state and local governments.