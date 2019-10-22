House Republicans offer health care plan to replace Obamacare

A couple of years after they tried to repeal Obamacare, House Republicans are announcing a health care plan to replace it.

However, the White House will continue to work on its own proposal as the plan released by the Republican Study Committee lacks the backing of the entire GOP conference.

They said they hope it will help Republicans candidates in the upcoming election answer critics who claim Republicans have no plan.

The plan would create a federally-funded, state-run insurance pools to cover people with high-cost conditions.

It would also combine Obamacare funding with Medicare expansion into block grants to be awarded to states to help low-income Americans pay for health care.

The play would protect pre-existing conditions and boost health savings accounts.

Congressmen Roger Marshall of Kansas and Mike Johnson of Louisiana detailed the plan.

The plan has almost no chance to pass in a chamber controlled by Democrats, reports say.

This story is developing.