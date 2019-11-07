House Republicans to subpoena whistleblower for public testimony

House Republicans are planning to subpoena the government whistleblower to testify in the House’s impeachment investigation into President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).

Trump and his Republican allies in the Capitol say the president has the right to face his accuser.

But the move is reportedly not likely to happen because Democrats have already rejected the idea of outing the anonymous figure, citing safety concerns.

Furthermore, Democrats have veto power over any GOP subpoena requests for witness testimony.

Democrats launched the impeachment inquiry last month after news broke of a whistleblower complaint regarding a phone call between President Trump and the Ukrainian president.

The complaint alleges that Trump abused his official powers “to solicit interference” from Ukraine in the upcoming 2020 election, and the White House took steps to cover it up.

President Trump confirmed the phone call but has adamantly denied any wrongdoing in the matter, slamming Democrats for creating another “Witch Hunt.”

Public hearings in the impeachment inquiry are set to begin next week.