House to Vote on Impeachment of Trump Today

The national spotlight shifts to impeachment at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time when the House will begin debating two articles of impeachment against President Trump.

One alleges abuse of power and the other bstruction of Congress.

Democrats accuse Trump of pressuring Ukraine to publicly announce an investigation of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden while withholding military aid to Ukraine. If the vote goes through then four Senators running for president will participate in the trial to potentially remove their opponent, the president, from office.

After the House votes on impeachment, President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will headline what the White House is calling a Merry Christmas rally tonight in Battle Creek, Michigan.

A vote to impeach Trump would put him in company with Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton as the only presidents to be impeached.