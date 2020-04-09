How Do You Socially Distance inside a Hurricane Shelter?

(Washington, DC) — While our nation is focused on the coronavirus, Florida’s senators are also looking ahead to another threat, the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season which is supposed to be especially active. If you’ve ever spent time in a crowded hurricane shelter, you know how difficult it could be to stay six feet away from others.

Republicans Rick Scott and Marco Rubio sent a letter yesterday to FEMA about the upcoming hurricane season asking some key questions.

Scott and Rubio asked FEMA for guidance on how communities should handle operating shelters while social distancing guidelines are in place.

Letter excert: “To ensure our communities are properly prepared, we urge FEMA to issue guidance to state and local governments, tribes and territories regarding hurricane preparedness and response that addresses Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and procedures in the wake of the Coronavirus. In addition, we ask that you take into account how to properly evacuate and shelter those who either have, or are suspected to have, the Coronavirus in the event of a storm. Consistent and sound guidance will be crucial to saving lives during a natural disaster.”

Read full letter here.

Hurricane season starts June 1st, and Scott and Rubio say hurricane plans need to be in place as soon as possible.