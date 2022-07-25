“How it started, how it’s going”: Carrie Underwood shares throwback video

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Carrie Underwood is traveling back in time to the ’90s.

Over the weekend, the superstar shared a throwback video of her cover of Patty Loveless‘ hit “Blame It On Your Heart,” filmed in her tween years. Dressed in a Garth Brooks-esque half-black, half-white shirt, a young Carrie stands in front of a green screen, showing off her impressive vocal chops and hamming it up for the camera as she sings the lyrics that tell off a cheating lover.

She then pans to a clip of her singing the classic ’90s country track onstage at the Grand Ole Opry as part of Opry Live: Opry Loves the 90s special that recently aired on the Circle Network.

“How it started, How it’s going,” she captioned the vintage clip.

“Omg I love this so much,” commented Carrie’s former tour mate, Jennifer Wayne of Runaway June, with a heart eyes emoji.

Carrie will return to the Opry on July 30 to perform a special tribute to Barbara Mandrell in honor of her 50th anniversary as an Opry member.

