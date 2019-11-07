How to Make a Perfectly Decorated Christmas Tree!

Somewhere between what Charlie Brown brought home and what’s standing at Rockefeller Center is a perfectly decorated Christmas tree. Or so you would think. According to the internet, if your tree clocks in at three-feet, you should have a maximum of 20 ornaments and a string of just 50 lights. Doubling the size doesn’t mean double the amount though. At six-feet, use 240 lights and 50 baubles!

If you have space, you can go nuts with a seven footer or above, packing on between 400 and 1,000 lights and up to 90 ornaments! Which type of ornaments do you use? Any sentimental ones?