Human remains found in search for missing 5-year-old Jacksonville girl

Investigators recovered human remains in Alabama in connection with the search for a missing 5-year-old girl from Jacksonville, Florida.

Taylor Williams vanished last Wednesday from her Jacksonville home, according to police.

She was allegedly last seen in her home in Jacksonville around midnight on Wednesday when her mother put her to bed.

Brianna Williams said when she woke up around 7 a.m., she said she noticed the back door to the home was unlocked and Taylor wasn’t in her room, authorities said.

Williams who is a Navy Petty Officer, was named ‘a person of interest’ in the case after police say she refused to cooperate and was the last person to have seen the young girl.

The search was expanded to Alabama where police say human remains have been found in a wooded area between the cities of Linden and Demopolis.

According to reports, the girl’s mother has family and friends in that area.

The remains have not been identified at this time.