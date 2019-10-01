Hundreds Expected to Attend Funeral of Florida Veteran with No Family

A big turnout is expected today in Sarasota for the funeral of a Florida veteran who had no family.
Army veteran Edward Pearson died last month and his obituary said he would be buried at Sarasota National Cemetery, that he had no immediate family, and “all are welcome to attend.”

The obituary went viral and hundreds of people who never even knew Pearson have pledged to attend his funeral today at 12:30.

