Hundreds of Alleged Arsonists Arrested for Starting Australia Wildfires

More than 180 alleged arsonists have been arrested since the start of the Australian bushfire season, with 29 blazes deliberately lit just three months.

Rain is bringing some relief from the fires but 25 people have died, 20 million acres have burned and a half billion animals have died.

The Shoalhaven fires were lit between July and September last year, with Kempsey recording 27 deliberately lit fires, NSW Bureau of Crime and Statistics and Research data shows.

Police arrested 183 people for lighting bushfires across Queensland, NSW, Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania in the past few months. NSW police data shows 183 people have been charged or cautioned for bushfire-related offences since November 8, and 24 arrested for deliberately starting bushfires.

Queensland police say 101 people have been picked up for setting fires in the bush, 32 adults and 69 juveniles.

In Tasmania, where fires have sprung up in the north of the state and outside Hobart, five were caught setting fire to vegetation. Victoria reported 43 charged for 2019.