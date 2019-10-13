Hunter Biden Stepping Down from Board of Chinese Equity Firm

Hunter Biden is stepping down from the board of directors of a Chinese-supported private equity firm, according to his attorney, George Mesires.

According to reports, Hunter Biden’s business dealings in both China and Ukraine are becoming an issue in the 2020 presidential race, as President Trump and his allies continue to accuse Hunter and his father, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, of corruption.

In an effort to avoid further issues or conflicts of interest, Hunter Biden is vacating his seat on the board of directors of BHR Equity Investment Fund Management Co.

In a statement, Mesires explains, “Hunter makes the following commitment: Under a Biden Administration, Hunter will readily comply with any and all guidelines or standards a President Biden may issue to address purported conflicts of interest, or the appearance of such conflicts, including any restrictions related to overseas business interests. In any event, Hunter will agree not to serve on boards of, or work on behalf of, foreign owned companies.”