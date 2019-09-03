Hurricane Dorian Relief Drive

We are collecting supplies for the victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas! You can drop off your donations at the New Country 103.1 studios at 701 Northpoint Parkway, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 on Wednesday, September 4th starting at 6am!
Items needed:
Non-perishable food items
Meals ready to eat (MREs)
Can openers (manual)
Water
Water filtration devices
Toiletries
Women’s hygiene items
Diapers
Baby wipes/wet wipes
Disinfectants
Baby items
Baby formula
Air mattresses
Cots
Blankets
Sleeping bags
Flashlights
Batteries
Insect repellent
Tents
Tarps
Biodegradable bags
Cloth bags
First aid kits
First-aid supplies
Solar-powered chargers
Disposable eating utensils & supplies
Portable radios
Generators
Large trash bags
Butane canisters
Gloves
Portable stoves