Hurricane Dorian Relief Drive

We are collecting supplies for the victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas! You can drop off your donations at the New Country 103.1 studios at 701 Northpoint Parkway, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 on Wednesday, September 4th starting at 6am!

Items needed:

Non-perishable food items

Meals ready to eat (MREs)

Can openers (manual)

Water

Water filtration devices

Toiletries

Women’s hygiene items

Diapers

Baby wipes/wet wipes

Disinfectants

Baby items

Baby formula

Air mattresses

Cots

Blankets

Sleeping bags

Flashlights

Batteries

Insect repellent

Tents

Tarps

Biodegradable bags

Cloth bags

First aid kits

First-aid supplies

Solar-powered chargers

Disposable eating utensils & supplies

Portable radios

Generators

Large trash bags

Butane canisters

Gloves

Portable stoves