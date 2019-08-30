Hurricane Items You May Not Think About But Need

Here are some items you may not think of while you prep for Hurricane Dorian.

Make sure you don’t forget:

First aid kit filled with all necessities

Manual can opener for food

Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

Backup battery for Cellphones

Non-prescription meds such as pain relievers along with Prescription meds

Cash

Matches in a waterproof container or waterproof matches

Books, games, puzzles

Wet Wipes/ Sanitation Supplies

Insect Repellent

We are keeping a close eye on Dorian as it is still far out for weather experts to predict its direct path, but you can also download our New Country 103.1 app as we are partners with CBS 12 and will keep you up to date with everything Hurricane related.