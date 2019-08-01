I-95 Shut Down in Boyton Beach for Heavy Police Activity

All lanes of Interstate 95 southbound are closed just before the Hypoluxo Road exit due to a traffic stop gone-wrong.

Law enforcement said the situation started when officers pulled over a red vehicle and now backup has been called in.

The PBSO, FHP and Fire Rescue are all at the scene and first responders providing assistance to at least one person.

Just before 5 a.m., one person was transported to the hospital via the Trauma Hawk Drivers can exit at Hypoluxo Road. Northbound lanes are not affected.