“I am grateful”: Mickey Guyton to sing national anthem at Super Bowl

The NFL has announced its pregame entertainment lineup for the Super Bowl, and country music will be represented with Mickey Guyton.

The Grammy nominated country star is set to perform the national anthem ahead of the game, when the Cincinnati Bengals will face off against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA on February 13 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

“Look at God. I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing,” Mickey shares on Twitter. “So excited to be singing the national anthem at #SBLVI on February 13th!”

As previously reported, the halftime entertainment for Super Bowl LVI will include Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. Zedd, Maren Morris‘ collaborator on “The Middle,” will serve as the pregame DJ during player warmups.

The Super Bowl will air on NBC and Telemundo and stream live on Peacock.

