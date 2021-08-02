“I couldn’t wait to ask her to marry me”: Parker McCollum reflects on proposal to fiancée

MCA Nashville

Parker McCollum is reflecting on the significance of proposing to his fiancée, Hallie Ray Light.

The “Pretty Heart” singer recalls how he knew Hallie Ray was “the one” when he made his Grand Ole Opry debut in February. The couple was broken up at the time, and knew the experience would have been more meaningful had she been there.

“We were still broken up and we were trying to work things out. But I walked off stage that night and I was like, ‘I don’t ever want to do anything like this again without her here,” Parker shares with People.

The Texas native popped the question just before the July 4th holiday at a dinner event with both of their families and friends.

“I couldn’t wait to ask her to marry me. There was no backup plan and no hesitation. I didn’t overthink one thing. I was like, ‘It can’t get any better than her,'” Parker explains. “There was no doubt in my mind that I was making the right decision. She saved my life, in a way. I don’t think I was headed down the right road.”

Parker penned a song for his fiancée, “Hallie Ray Light,” that’s featured on his 2020 EP, Hollywood Gold. He released his major label debut album, Gold Chain Cowboy, on Friday that includes current single, “To Be Loved by You.”

