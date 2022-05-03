I feel the earth move: Garth Brooks concert registered as mini earthquake

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Garth Brooks‘ concert at Tiger Stadium was a seismic event — literally.

The country superstar recently headlined the massive venue in Baton Rouge, LA that has a capacity of just over 102,000 people. While performing of his hit, “Callin’ Baton Rouge” — which is played at every home game for Louisiana State University’s football team, the Tigers — the sold-out crowd was so loud that their volume registered as a minor earthquake on the university’s seismograph, in what is now being deemed “Garthquake.”

“Nobody gets close to what those people did. I’ve done a lot of shows, that was a once in a lifetime thing for me,” Garth raved during ﻿Inside Studio G Monday night. “They hit hard. It wasn’t a concert, it wasn’t a party, it was a title bout. A heavyweight title fight. It was awesome.”

Following the rowdy show in Baton Rouge, Garth returned to Nashville where he performed at the Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony honoring new inductee, ﻿Ray Charles, with a performance of “Seven Spanish Angels.”

