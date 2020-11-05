"I Hope": Gabby Barrett reveals what her fantasy CMA Awards night would look like

Robby Klein

Next Wednesday night’s set to be a big one for Gabby Barrett. The former American Idol finalist could take home two trophies at the 54th Annual CMA Awards: New Artist and Song of the Year, for “I Hope.”

Gabby will also be navigating the festivities while expecting her first child with husband Cade Foehner. Plus, it’ll also be her first chance to perform the hit crossover version of “I Hope” with pop star Charlie Puth, since their duet was put together virtually.

“I’ve never met him in person before,” Gabby explains. “I believe rehearsals will be a couple days before the CMAs, and hopefully it goes well.”

“I’m having a hard time breathing,” she reveals, “being in the third trimester and the baby just crushing your diaphragm, you know, all the good things. I don’t know, but I’m really excited and I think it’s gonna come together really well.”

The Pennsylvania native already has a clear vision of what her ultimate CMA Awards night would be.

“Winning two nominations,” she laughs, “in a big, comfortable, stretchy dress, because my belly will be large!”

“NOT swollen feet,” she continues, “and winning two nominations — yeah, I think that would be the ideal CMA fantasy for me.”

You can tune in to watch the 54th CMA Awards live from Nashville Wednesday starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

