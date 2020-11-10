"I Hope" you know Gabby Barrett and Charlie Puth are at #5 on the 'Billboard' Hot 100

Robby Klein

Gabby Barrett‘s rendition of “I Hope,” featuring Charlie Puth, has officially cracked the top five on the Billboard Hot 100, and set a new record in the process.

The pop remix of “I Hope” has jumped from six to five in its 45th week on the chart, making it the longest journey to the top five in the chart’s 30-year history.

The trek surpasses the second-longest climb: Imagine Dragon‘s 2013 hit, “Radioactive,” which took 42 weeks to reach the top five on the all-genre chart.

Gabby also beats out fellow country acts Florida Georgia Line, whose debut single “Cruise,” featuring Nelly, took 34 weeks to hit the top five in 2013, along with Lonestar‘s “Amazed,” which had a 30-week climb to the top five in 2000.

Like FGL and Lonestar, Gabby’s solo edition of “I Hope” was a country hit before it crossed over to pop, claiming the number-one spot on the Billboard Country Airplay chart earlier this year.

Gabby and Charlie’s collaboration is also at number one on the Billboard Adult Pop Songs chart and sits in the top 10 on the Pop Songs and Adult Contemporary charts.

The country singer and pop star will unite for the debut performance of their collaborative “I Hope” at the CMA Awards, airing tomorrow night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.