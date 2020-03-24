"I Hope You're Happy Now": Carly Pearce and Lee Brice release acoustic version of duet

John Shearer

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice are re-imagining their hit collaboration "I Hope You're Happy Now" with an acoustic rendition.

In the new version, the duet partners strip away the light drums in the chorus and let the acoustic guitar sing throughout the track, which adds to the song's mellow nature. The passion of the lyrics in the chorus shines as Carly and Lee's voices intertwine.

"I hope you find what you were looking for/I hope your heart ain't hurting anymore," the duo sings. "And you get moving on, all figured out/And you don't hate me somehow/'Cause I hope you're happy now."

Carly co-wrote the song with Luke Combs, Jonathan Singleton and Randy Montana. It was originally released in October 2019 as the second single off her self-titled sophomore album.

The duet is currently in the top 15 on both the Billboard Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs charts.

