'I Hope You’re Happy Now' gets gold certification as Carly Pearce and Lee Brice celebrate from home

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice came together over video chat to celebrate the latest milestone for their new duet, “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” which has earned RIAA and CRIA gold certification in the United States and Canada. In addition to cracking the Top 10 at country radio, the single has topped 130 million streams to date.

For Carly, it was an especially meaningful celebration for her sophomore album’s first single, since the song also tells a real-life story close to her heart.

“It has been really important to me to candidly show my story to fans, and these moments prove how much we can connect when we open up,” the singer reflected. “Lee, your voice was the perfect match...you brought ‘I Hope You’re Happy Now’ to another stratosphere.”

“Carly, you really wrote a great song,” Lee added. “I am so happy and blessed to be a part of this with you.”

Carly and Lee’s duet is also one of only three singles in the country format released in the past seventh months to nab RIAA certification and go second gold or higher within that time frame.

The party isn’t over: At 5PM, the two singers will go live over Carly’s Instagram for their “I Hope You’re Happy (Hour)” to discuss the song, answer fan questions and more.

