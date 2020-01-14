"I Hope You're Happy Now" that Carly Pearce and Lee Brice's duet is a top-20 hit

Big Machine Records

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice's duet is ascending the country charts.

The pair find themselves in the top 20 on both the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and Mediabase country chart with "I Hope You're Happy Now." Carly wrote the break-up song with Luke Combs, Randy Montana and Jonathan Singleton. It's her fastest-rising song to date.

“I often gravitate towards the beauty and the break in country music, probably why it’s always been my dream to experience the realness of life so openly. Writing ‘I Hope You’re Happy Now’ with Luke Combs, Jonathan Singleton and Randy Montana brought up sadness from the past but I truly hope there is happiness now," Carly says about the track. "Thank you, Lee, for lending your unsurpassable voice to perfectly tell my story.”

"I Hope You're Happy Now" will be featured on Carly's self-titled sophomore album. It follows her 2017 debut album, Every Little Thing, named after her chart-topping single of the same name.

Carly Pearce is set for release on February 14.

