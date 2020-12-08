"I Hope You're Happy Now" that Lee Brice is headlining a beachside New Year's Eve show

Curb Records

Lee Brice is heading to the beach to ring in the new year.

The country star is headlining the Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort’s New Year’s Eve Beach Bash in Florida on December 31, performing an outdoor vertical concert that invites four patrons per room to enjoy the show socially-distanced from the safety of their balconies.

Following performances by opening acts Tyler Farr and Pryor & Lee, the “I Don’t Dance” hit maker will take the stage and ring in 2021 at midnight. The concert begins at 8 p.m. ET.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will go toward the Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia/Flagler Counties.

The concert comes at the end of a year when Lee topped the charts twice with his duet with Carly Pearce on “I Hope You’re Happy Now” and solo single, “One of Them Girls,” both featured on his new album Hey World.

Lee also recently recovered from a bout with COVID-19.

By Cillea Houghton

