“I just want to be better”: Thomas Rhett reflects on goals for 2022

Thomas Rhett is stepping into the new year with a positive mindset.

On Sunday, the hitmaker took to his Instagram Stories to reflect on the past two years and share his hopes for 2022. Thomas begins the lengthy post by addressing that 2020 and 2021 were some of the “weirdest, most challenging years of my life,” while also acknowledging his personal growth, particularly in his faith and being more present.

“I’ve learned how to truly be where my feet are and to genuinely cherish the little moments and celebrate the incredible moments,” he shares.

The singer, who rang in the new year with a performance in Minnesota, where he was accompanied by his family, says that his focus for this year is to be “better” in all areas of his life.

“As I look ahead into this upcoming year I just wanna be better. A better husband, better dad, better friend, better songwriter, better entertainer haha,” he continues. “I hope this year is incredible for all of you. Thank you for loving and supporting me and my family for so long. Happy new year everyone. God bless!”

Thomas is already coming into 2022 with another potential hit on his hands as his current single, “Slow Down Summer,” is in the top 30 on country radio.

