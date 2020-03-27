'I Love My Country': Florida Georgia Line’s next single is a turbo-charged good time

BMLG Records

BMLG RecordsFlorida Georgia Line are no strangers to larger-than-life hits. From their 2012 windows-down breakout anthem, “Cruise,” to 2017’s harmony-rich Bebe Rexha duet, “Meant to Be,” the duo have a history of dropping monster songs that break chart records and win them legions of fans.

Now, FGL are back with their next boot-stomping sing-a-long. It's called “I Love My Country,” and they’re hinting that it’s the first taste of a whole lot more new music to come.

“This was one of the first songs we did for our upcoming project,” the duo's Tyler Hubbard reveals to Esquire. “And it’s just made us feel so good and gave us so much joy.”

Though they’ve cracked the code for writing a country radio hit, the band says they won’t be content to rest on their laurels: FGL is continuing to grow and evolve.

"We’re not afraid of change. We're proud of where we came from, but we're excited to grow,” Tyler points out. “We’re always evolving -- whether it's our personal lives, whether it's our career, whether it's our marriages, whether it's friendships. We're always trying to better ourselves and just continue.”

“I Love My Country” follows FGL’s fourth album, Can’t Say I Ain’t Country, which dropped in 2019. They also recently debuted a country remix of Justin Beiber’s “Yummy.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.