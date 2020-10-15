“I Should Probably Go to Bed” goes acoustic in Dan + Shay’s stripped-down new version

Warner Music Nashville

Dan + Shay trade their piano for a guitar in their intimate, acoustic new take on “I Should Probably Go to Bed.” The new version relies on clear, simple vocal precision instead of the dazzling production and harmony that the original release offers.

The country duo shared a music video to go along with their new “I Should Probably Go to Bed” version this week, with band mates Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney joining forces for a campfire-style performance of the song at twilight on Dan’s Nashville farm.



With just two microphones, a guitar and a tambourine, Dan + Shay prove that while they can pull off plenty of vocal acrobatics, their voices and songwriting are just as powerful when stripped down and simplified.



It’s already been a busy week for the duo, who brought home two trophies at last night’s Billboard Music Awards. They won in the categories of Top Country Duo/Group and Top Country Song, for their “10,000 Hours” duet with Justin Bieber.



“I Should Probably Go to Bed” seems poised to become Dan + Shay’s next big hit. Since they dropped the original version in July, it’s racked up 85 million streams and is nearing the top 10 on the country chart.

By Carena Liptak

