“I truly believe there is a song for everyone on this record”: Hardy drops long-awaited debut, 'A Rock'

Big Loud Records

Newcomer Hardy has already made a name for himself in country music, penning hits like Blake Shelton’s “God’s Country” and Morgan Wallen’s “Up Down.” Now, he’s issuing his first major statement as an an artist with his debut album, A Rock.

“I am overwhelmed with excitement to share the next chapter of myself as an artist with my fans,” the singer says. “I truly believe there is a song for everyone on this record and I can’t wait to see what it does for me and my career. I’m so thankful to be able to make music for a living and I’m giving you guys my heart and soul with this record.”

Previously-shared tracks off A Rock range from the romantic “Boyfriend” and the powerful, gut-punching “Give Heaven Some Hell,” to “One Beer,” a collaboration with Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson, which is currently a top-15 hit for Hardy.



The new project follows Hardy’s Hixtape Vol. 1 a creative duets project that saw the singer teaming up with a huge range of his friends and country peers. “One Beer” was on the track list of that album, too.



To celebrate the release of A Rock, Hardy is on deck to make his debut on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He’ll perform his brand-new song, “Ain’t a Bad Day.”