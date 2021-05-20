“I Wanna Remember”: Carrie Underwood joins Christian band NEEDTOBREATHE on their latest single

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Bear Rinehart, the lead singer of Christian group NEEDTOBREATHE, joined Carrie Underwood or a collaboration on her recent gospel project, My Savior. Now, Carrie’s returning the favor, as she lends vocals to the band’s new single, “I Wanna Remember.”

The song draws on Carrie’s country chops, telling a story of how nostalgia and memories of growing up in a small town shape a person throughout their lifetime.

“I have been a huge fan of NEEDTOBREATHE forever and I was so honored when the stars aligned and Bear agreed to lend his incredible vocals to a song of mine on my recent gospel album,” Carrie explains. “Needless to say, I was thrilled when he and the band invited me to be a part of their new project.”

She adds, “I love the song and have had the best time getting to know and sing with these amazingly talented guys.”

“I Wanna Remember” will be included on the track list of NEEDTOBREATHE’s forthcoming album, Into the Mystery, which will arrive on July 30.

