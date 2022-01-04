“I want this to be more than a concert”: Jimmie Allen shares insight into headlining Down Home Tour

ABC

Jimmie Allen reveals that he’s taking “musical risks” with his upcoming tour.

The “Make Me Want To” singer will embark on his debut headlining Down Home Tour next month, and in an Instagram post, he gets honest with fans about what to expect from the show that promises theatrics, along with raw emotion.

“Been working on the new show and taking musical risks. I want this to be more than a concert, I want it to be a theatrical journey through music,” he expresses. “We will laugh together, cry together, get inspired together and learn to truly love who we are together.”

Jimmie will bring duo Neon Union on the road with him. They’re the first act signed to Jimmie’s new management and production company, JAB Entertainment.

The CMA New Artist of the Year will launch the trek on February 3 at the Troubadour in West Hollywood, concluding on May 13 at The NorVa in Norfolk, Virginia. Jimmie’s hit duet with Brad Paisley, “Freedom Was a Highway,” is currently in the top 10 on country radio.

