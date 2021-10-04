“I was born to do this”: Thomas Rhett reflects on return to touring

Connie Chronuk/ABC

Thomas Rhett is counting his blessings in the form of a song.

Since kicking off his Center Point Road Tour in May, Thomas has been soaking in each moment of his fourth headlining trek, especially after being off the road for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It feels so good, it’s just been a blast. When you’re forced out of it, it makes you sit back and you go ‘I was born to do this,'” he tells Entertainment Tonight, adding “every single song that we get to sing is a blessing this year.”

This marks TR’s 11th year out on the road as a touring act. He says the time away from the stage during the pandemic gave him a new appreciation for the impact its had on his life.

“This year, we’ve gotten back out, me and the band just have a different appreciation for each other, a different appreciation for our musicality, the way that we’re singing, the way that we’re performing, really trying to just bring as much energy as we ever have this year,” he says. “And we walk off stage every night with giant smiles on our faces, wishing that it wasn’t over.”

The Center Point Road Tour wraps up on Saturday in Raleigh, North Carolina.

