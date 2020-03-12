“I won’t take chances with those I love”: Kenny Chesney postpones spring tour dates

Allister Ann

Allister AnnKenny Chesney is the latest country artist to postpone a spring 2020 leg of tour dates in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus. He broke the news to fans on Thursday, saying he’s putting his Chillaxification tour on pause through late May.

“You can’t take chances without really understanding the consequences,” Kenny explains. “In times of uncertainty, I won’t take chances with those I love. I can’t imagine, as much as I love being out there playing for the fans, being able to do that through the worry our nation is experiencing.”

The tour was originally supposed to begin on April 18 in Arlington, Texas, but that date -- and several others over the course of the month of May -- has been canceled. Kenny says he’s hoping to quickly reschedule the affected dates. As of now, he plans to resume touring with his scheduled Pittsburgh stop on May 30.

“Nobody wants to get out there for these shows more than I do. We’ve started rehearsals, everything is loaded in -- and the band sounds great,” Kenny adds. “Music is medicine when your soul or your heart need healing, but I don’t want my music to put anyone at risk.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.