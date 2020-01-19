ICE: 4 Arrests Connected to Immigrants Who Came Ashore on Palm Beach

Immigration authorities revealed Saturday that four people have been arrested in connection with the 12 immigrants who came ashore and were detained on Friday in Palm Beach.

Nestor Yglesias, the South Florida spokesman for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), says the arrests could be related to smuggling from the Bahamas, although the four suspects will not be charged until they make their initial appearances before a judge this week.

Border Patrol agents, Sheriff’s deputies and Town of Palm Beach police officers captured all 12 people who were seen running from a small boat that came ashore on Friday, near the north end of Palm Beach Island.

Of those who were apprehended on Friday, ICE officials said that nine were Chinese nationals, two were Cuban and one was Bahamian.

Chinese companies have been increasing their investment and presence in the Bahamas during the past few years.