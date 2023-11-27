ICYMI: DJ Khaled’s star-studded birthday party, Ludacris’ in-air performance and more

DJ Khaled celebrated his 48th birthday with the help of some of his celeb friends. Future, Raekwon, Jermaine Dupri and more attended his party, which was held on Saturday, the day before his actual birthday on November 26. On Instagram, he expressed his gratitude for the blessing of another year. “GOD IM FORVER GRATEFUL EVERY SECOND EVERY BREATH EVERYDAY I WILL SHOW YOU MY GRATITUDE,” he wrote. “I LOVE GOD AND GOD LOVES ALL SO DO I. I PRAY FOR ALL OF US LOVE IS THE ONLY WAY.” Khaled then thanked all those who sent him birthday love.

Ludacris took a break from promoting his new holiday movie, Dashing Through the Snow, for a Hip-Hop 50 performance in Atlanta. During halftime at the Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints game Sunday, he rappelled from the roof of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium before rapping “Move B****” and his verse on DJ Khaled’s “All I Do Is Win (Remix).” “I Got Some Georgia Dome Today,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, following the performance.

Drake‘s For All The Dogs is back at #1 on the Billboard 200, after debuting atop the chart dated October 21. According to Billboard, the album’s return to #1 is thanks in part to the release of its deluxe edition, For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition, on November 17. The project earned 45,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending November 23, per Luminate, most of which were driven by streams.

