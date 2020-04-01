Idaho Shaken By Magnitude 6.5 Quake

(Boise, ID) — Aftershocks continue to rock Idaho. First came a magnitude 6.5 earthquake on Tuesday evening about 80 miles outside of Boise.

That trembler was followed about 30 minutes later by a magnitude 4.8 aftershock.


The initial quake was felt from Nevada to Montana. It’s said to have been the second strongest ever in the state.

SHARE