Idaho Shaken By Magnitude 6.5 Quake

(Boise, ID) — Aftershocks continue to rock Idaho. First came a magnitude 6.5 earthquake on Tuesday evening about 80 miles outside of Boise.
That trembler was followed about 30 minutes later by a magnitude 4.8 aftershock.
BREAKING: A 6.5 magnitude #earthquake has struck central Idaho. Here's the latest: https://t.co/HqaaVb9dbK pic.twitter.com/YCIHPAvqBM
— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) April 1, 2020
The initial quake was felt from Nevada to Montana. It’s said to have been the second strongest ever in the state.