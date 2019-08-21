If Bacon Can’t Wake Up Tyler Hubbard…Then Nothing Will (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)You gotta be pretty exhausted to not wake up when you have a piece of bacon waving in front of your nose. View this post on Instagram Having a baby is just exhausting. 😉Hayley had been trying to wake me up for 20 minutes to help her out and If at 10am a piece of bacon won’t do it then nothing will. This was the third and final attempt. Haha A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@tylerhubbard) on Aug 20, 2019 at 11:32am PDT SHARE