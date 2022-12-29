“If I Didn’t Love You”: 2022 keeps it flowing for Jason Aldean

In 2019, the Academy of Country Music declared Jason Aldean one of its rare Artists of the Decade, perhaps a sign to some superstars that things might be slowing down. Close to four years later, that’s still not the case for the Peach State native.

2022 saw Jason release the remainder of his mammoth Macon, Georgia project, adding bonus live versions of his greatest hits to the record named after his hometown. At the same time, his matchup with Carrie Underwood on “If I Didn’t Love You” won Single of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards, and both Video and Collaborative Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards.

“This double album was our 10th album, which for me just means a lot,” Jason tells ABC Audio. “That I’ve been able to to stick around in the business that long and be able to record that many records.”

“And the people still seem to like what we’re doing and we can still go out there, and be relevant and make music that people want to hear,” he says. “And so to do that this many years into my career, still being nominated for awards and things like that, having songs that were, you know, not just hits, but big hits.”

Indeed, Jason clocked his 27th career number one in 2022.

“‘If I Didn’t Love You,’ I mean, that was a huge song for us. And then ‘Trouble a Heartbreak’ did really well, too,” he points out. “So we’re still out there doing those things this many years into my career, and that means a lot to me for sure.”

2022 wasn’t without its hiccups for Jason, however: his longtime publicists, The GreenRoom, parted ways with him after his wife, Brittany, made anti-LGBTQ+ comments on social media.

