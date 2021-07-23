“If I Didn’t Love You”: Jason Aldean teams with Carrie Underwood for a powerhouse new duet

BBR Music Group

Jason Aldean and fellow country superstar Carrie Underwood mix high-drama harmonies and powerhouse vocals on their new duet, “If I Didn’t Love You.”

The new song officially arrived Friday, after Jason started teasing it — and his big mystery duet partner — earlier in the week. According to Billboard, Jason says that Carrie’s vocal contributions made the song even better than he’d imagined it could be.

“She did her thing like only Carrie can,” he explains. “And I don’t know how, but she made the song sound even better than what we’d expected. It’s a really special song to start this album.”

“If I Didn’t Love You” is the first single off Jason’s upcoming tenth album. “We were pretty close to finishing up this album, but this song came in and we knew we had to record it. I went ahead and put my vocals down while we asked Carrie in the meantime,” he details.

“Luckily, she loved the song,” Jason adds, “and it was kind of like a rocket from there.”

It’s not Jason’s first time finding musical magic with a turbo-charged male-female duet. His 2010 collaboration with Kelly Clarkson, “Don’t You Wanna Stay,” was a massive hit. Then, in 2018, he and Miranda Lambert topped the country charts with their “Drowns the Whiskey.”

