“If Only”: Ashley McBryde joins Shenandoah for a wistful look back towards simpler times

Ashley McBryde is the newest guest star to appear alongside ‘90s hitmaking duo Shenandoah in song, with the release of “If Only.”

It’s a slice of down-home, harmony-laden nostalgia that reaches back toward a simpler past, wondering why things can’t always be that easy. In gentle, easy-going harmony, the three singers reminisce about memories filled with sweet tea, family and simple joys, back when the world seemed to spin a little slower.

Ashley says that this duet marked a chance for her to collaborate with two long-held heroes.

“‘Would you like to sing with Shenandoah on their new record?’ It didn’t even take a whole second for me to say yes,” the “One Night Standards” star recalls. “I’m a true fan of the band and Mr. [Marty] Raybon’s bluegrass stuff, too. I jumped at the chance to sing with him. I love this song…the message is so relevant and needed right now.”

Ashley’s one of a slew of guest stars to sign on for Shenandoah’s new duets album, Every Road. The project also boasts appearances from Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley and many more.



“If Only” follows two previously released cuts on Every Road: A duet with Zac Brown Band called “I’d Take Another One of Those,” and another with Lady A, titled “Every Time I Look at You.”

Every Road is due out in full on November 13.

By Carena Liptak

