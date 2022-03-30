“I’m heading to Vegas y’all!”: Miranda Lambert unfurls plans for her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency

ABC

Miranda Lambert is the newest country star signing on for a residency in Las Vegas.

The singer announced her Velvet Rodeo residency on Wednesday. The 24-date string of shows kicks off September 23, and will take place at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

By the time the residency begins, Miranda will have added another album to her collection of hits. Palomino, featuring her current single “If I Was a Cowboy,” is due out at the end of April. The singer also has a large variety of past songs to choose from: Her catalog ranges from rough and rowdy classics like “White Liar” and “Gunpowder & Lead” to her more recent, introspective acoustic project, The Marfa Tapes.

There’s also some rock ‘n’ roll in the mix, as Miranda joined forces with Elle King last year for the hit song “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).”

Miranda’s Vegas shows start with dates on September 23, 24, 28 and 30. She’ll return October 1, 5, 7, 8, followed by a set of dates on November 26, 27 and 30 and December 3, 4, 8, 10 and 11.

Tickets go on sale April 7, but members of the singer’s RanFans fan club can access a special pre-sale starting April 1.

Other country acts setting up camp in Vegas this year include Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.