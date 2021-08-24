“I’m not her boyfriend anymore”: Hardy’s engaged to longtime girlfriend

Tanner Gallagher

Hardy is engaged!

The hit singer-songwriter revealed in an Instagram post that he proposed to girlfriend Caleigh Ryan at The Lyric, a historic theater and live music venue in Oxford, Mississippi.

Surrounded by white roses and with red rose petals decorating the floor, the pic shows Hardy down on one knee as Caleigh smiles in shock. “I’m not her boyfriend anymore,” he captions the moment.

Among Hardy’s friends to comment is Breland, writing, “Beautiful moment. Congratulations to you both.” Actor Taylor Lautner and professional golfer Zach Johnson also extended their congratulations.

Caleigh, who works in marketing at the Graduate Hotel in Nashville, also shared photos from the special occasion that shows the newly engaged couple sharing a kiss outside the theater and raising glasses of champagne. “WE’RE GETTING MARRIED!!!” she celebrates in the caption.

Hardy is the songwriter behind such hits as Blake Shelton‘s “God’s Country” and “Simple,” by Florida Georgia Line. His current single, “Give Heaven Some Hell,” is currently in the top 40 on country radio.

