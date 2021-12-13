“I’m Outta Here!”: Shania Twain announces final dates of Las Vegas residency

Adrian Bretscher

Shania Twain is ready to close out her Las Vegas residency with “style.”

The country legend will conclude her two-year show, Shania Twain “Let’s Go!” The Las Vegas Residency, at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in 2022 over the course of three months. The final shows will take place June 3–18 and August 26–September 10.

Serving as creative director of the hit show, Shania offers a retrospective of her career, performing hits like “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!,” “You’re Still The One” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much.”

“Let’s go out in style,” she teases on Twitter, alongside a flame emoji.

The superstar recently wrapped a string of Vegas shows on December 12. The residency will resume with several previously announced dates in February.

Tickets for the final shows go on sale Friday at 1 p.m. ET. Visit Ticketmaster for a complete list of dates.

