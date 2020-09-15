"I'm really curious": Reba McEntire can't wait to see how the ACM Awards adapt to a new kind of show

ABC/Mark Seliger

When the lights come up on the 2020 ACM Awards this week, the show will look pretty different than usual. For one thing, the ACMs are taking place in Nashville this time around, instead of their usual Las Vegas venue.

For another, there won’t be any fans or audience members in the stands. Instead, the show will broadcast live from three Music City venues, as part of its focus on safety and social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

And even though Reba McEntire knows it’ll be different, she also knows that challenge can be the key to creativity, especially with a host as talented and seasoned as Keith Urban. Reba knows a thing or two about the gig: She’s hosted the ACM Awards 16 times, more than any other artist!

“The best thing about Keith Urban is he’s an entertainer and he’s going to make the best of the situation that he has been handed,” Reba tells ABC Audio. “So I think what’s going to happen is we’re gonna find new ways of doing the awards shows that are probably going to be more fun, more creative.”

As for what exactly that looks like? Reba says she’s as curious to find out as the fans are.

“But they’ve always been successful in putting on a great, wonderful, entertaining, colorful show. And I don’t see that this year’s gonna be any different,” she points out. “I’m just like you. I wanna see how they pull it off.”

To find out how the show unfolds, tune into CBS on Wednesday, September 16 at 8 p.m. ET.