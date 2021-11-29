“I’m so grateful”: Garth Brooks matches his ticket record at Croke Park

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Garth Brooks continues to outdo himself.

Following the announcement that his Stadium Tour will conclude in 2022 with five shows at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, the country legend has sold more than 400,000 tickets to the shows. But this isn’t the first time he’s accomplished a feat of this magnitude.

This marks a full circle moment for the superstar, as he sold the same number of tickets when he was supposed to launch his Comeback Tour at Croke Park in 2014, but ended up having to cancel all five concerts when the Dublin City Council would not allow for more than three shows he had been granted licenses for.

“I never dreamed we’d get the chance to try this again. I’m so grateful to all who made this happen,” Garth shares in a statement.

The “Unanswered Prayers” hitmaker was originally scheduled to play two shows at Croke Park next year, but more were added due to overwhelming demand.

The Dublin shows will take place September 9, 10, 11, 16 and 17.

