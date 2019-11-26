"In Case You Didn't Know," Brett Young is expanding his 2020 The Chapters Tour

BMLG Records

BMLG RecordsBrett Young's 2020 The Chapters Tour is growing.

The "In Case You Didn't Know" singer has added additional shows to the trek due to high demand. Brett has added a second show to his stops at the Brown County Music Center in Nashville, Indiana on February 9 and the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on May 6.

He's also releasing more tickets to his shows at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, N.H. on February 14, the Mankato Civic Center Arena in Mankato, Minnesota on February 28 and at the Abbotsford Centre in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, where the tour wraps on May 9.

Additionally, the balladeer has revealed that five shows have sold out including at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York and his original February 8 show at the Brown County Music Center, along with a stop in Delaware and two in Canada.

Matt Ferranti, a singer-songwriter who plays keys and guitar in Brett's band, will open for him. The tour launches on January 30 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Here's the new schedule for for Brett Young’s The Chapters Tour:

1/30 -- Knoxville, TN, Knoxville Civic Auditorium

1/31 -- Toledo, OH, Stranahan Theater

2/1 -- New York, NY, Hammerstein Ballroom -- Sold out

2/6 -- Evansville, IN, Old National Events Plaza

2/7 -- St. Louis, MO, Stifel Theatre

2/8 -- Nashville, IN, Brown County Music Center -- Sold out

2/9 -- Nashville, IN, Brown County Music Center -- Second show added

2/14 -- Manchester, NH, SNHU Arena -- Seats added

2/15 -- Newark, DE, Bob Carpenter Center -- Sold out

2/27 -- Omaha, NE, Orpheum Theatre

2/28 -- Mankato, MN, Mankato Civic Center -- Seats added

2/29 -- Brookings, SD, Swiftel Center

3/26 -- Little Rock, AR, Robinson Performance Hall

3/27 -- Oklahoma City, OK, The Criterion

4/16 -- Chattanooga, TN, Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

4/17 -- Columbia, SC, Township Auditorium

4/18 -- Charlottesville, VA, Sprint Pavilion

4/25 -- Las Vegas, NV, Red Rock Casino Resort Spa

4/26 -- Bakersfield, CA, Mechanics Bank Theater

5/1 -- San Luis Obispo, CA, Avila Beach Resort

5/4 -- Salt Lake City, UT, The Union

5/6 -- Edmonton, AB, Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium -- Second show added

5/7 -- Edmonton, AB, Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium -- Sold out

5/8 -- Calgary, AB, Grey Eagle Event Centre -- Sold out

5/9 -- Abbotsford, BC, Abbotsford Centre -- Seats added

