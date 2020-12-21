"In Case You Didn't Know," Brett Young is hosting Caliville Weekend in 2021

Riker Brothers

Brett Young is heading to the desert.

The singer is is getting back in touch with his California roots by hosting Caliville Weekend in Palm Springs next summer, June 18-21.

The four-day experience features live performances, including a headlining show by Brett, along with wellness activities, pool parties, hotel takeovers and more. There will also be a closing night show featuring surprise performers.

“Bringing us all together for a weekend in one of my favorite places in the world is definitely a dream come true for me,” the Anaheim native says. “I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have planned for them next summer!”

Brett is also working on his upcoming album. Its lead single, “Lady,” inspired by his one-year-old daughter Presley and wife Taylor, is currently in the top 25 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

By Cillea Houghton

