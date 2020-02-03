"In Case You Didn't Know," Brett Young shared a new song about his wife and daughter

ABC/Mark Levine

ABC/Mark LevineDuring the launch of his Chapters Tour, Brett Young debuted a sentimental new song in honor of two important women in his life

Brett visited three states in three days during the opening weekend of the tour, beginning in Knoxville, Tennessee, traveling to Toledo, Ohio and then performing at the iconic Hammerstein Ballroom in New York. He used the live shows as an opportunity to share a new song called "Lady," written about his three-month-old daughter Presley and wife Taylor Mills Young.

The song begins with Brett recalling the first time he heard his daughter's heartbeat when his wife was eight weeks pregnant. The second verse tells his daughter that her mom is the one who will dry her tears, no matter what's caused them.

"I hope you look just like your mama/And love her like I do/If you watch her every move/You can always run to daddy/You'll always be my baby/But look at her/Baby girl/And you'll learn how to be a lady," he declares in the chorus.

Brett and Taylor welcomed Presley in October of 2019.

The country crooner continues on the Chapters Tour through May, before joining Jason Aldean's We Back Tour as an opening act in the summer.

