In her new single, Carly Pearce helps the “Next Girl” through love gone bad

After several weeks of teasing new music on social media, Carly Pearce is finally ready to let fans in on her next musical chapter. She’s dropping a new single, “Next Girl,” on Friday.

Carly tells American Songwriter that her new song taps into the energy of ‘80s and ‘90s country, which was centered around a powerful female perspective.



“That was the thing about Patty Loveless and so many of these women: They were so strong, and so real,” the singer adds. “They stuck up for themselves, earned their own money, fell in love, got hurt, but they were always their own women.”

That generation of female country stars knew how to write kiss-off anthem about love gone bad, too. Carly’s channeling that sentiment in the lyrics of her new song, where she warns another woman to stay away from a womanizer who seems too good to be true.



Earlier this summer, Carly filed for divorce from Michael Ray, her husband of just eight months. Between that major life change and time spent off the road in quarantine, it’s been a fruitful creative period for the CMA-nominated singer, who says she wasn’t expecting to start writing again so soon after her album’s release in February.

