"In His Arms": Miranda Lambert shares the rugged, acoustic first taste of her project with Jack Ingram, Jon Randall

Just one day after announcing The Marfa Tapes, her upcoming musical collection with fellow Texans Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, Miranda Lambert is offering a first look into the project.



That song, “In His Arms,” is a stripped-down, quiet ode to restless love, recorded outdoors around a campfire with only the trio’s vocal harmony and an acoustic guitar. That raw and rugged approach to music-making will be a hallmark of the project when it arrives in full on May 7, the three musicians explain.

“I’ll never forget pulling into Marfa that first night at 4AM,” Miranda remembers. “The stars were like nothing I’d ever seen before, just this endless blanket hanging so low you could reach up and touch them. I immediately understood why this place was so special.”

Adds Jon, “There’s no TV, no radio, nothing to do out there but pour a cocktail, sit around the campfire and talk. Eventually, that just inevitably leads to songs.”

In order to further transport listeners to the special environment in which they wrote the song, the trio head outdoors with a guitar for a simple, mesmerizing music video for “In His Arms.”



The Marfa Tapes includes 13 never-before-songs from the trio, all recorded in Marfa, Texas. Additionally, the project includes two tracks written in Marfa that fans already know and love: “Tequila Does,” from Miranda’s Wildcard album, and her 2018 ACM Song of the Year, “Tin Man.”



Here’s the full track list:

“In His Arms”

“I Don’t Like It”

“The Wind’s Just Gonna Blow”

“Am I Right or Amarillo”

“Waxahachie”

“Homegrown Tomatoes”

“Breaking a Heart”

“Ghost”

“Geraldene”

“We’ll Always Have the Blues”

“Tin Man”

“Two-Step Down to Texas”

“Anchor”





